Victorian motorists are being urged to act quickly to secure a rebate on vehicle registration costs, with a limited window to claim the payment now open.

The state government’s cost‑of‑living measure offers a 20 per cent rebate on registration fees for eligible light vehicles, providing a potential saving of up to around $186 per vehicle or $372 for two vehicles registered under the same name.

Applications opened on June 1 and will close on July 31, giving motorists just two months to lodge a claim.

Importantly, the rebate is not applied automatically.

Eligible drivers must submit an application through Service Victoria to receive the payment, with those who fail to apply missing out entirely.

The rebate applies to personal-use light vehicles, including cars, utes, vans and motorcycles under 4.5 tonnes, provided the registration is in an individual’s name and covers the 2025–26 financial year.

Motorists can claim for up to two vehicles registered in the same name, taking the potential total benefit to more than $300 for some households.

The government introduced the rebate as part of broader efforts to reduce cost-of-living pressures, with rising fuel, insurance, and household expenses continuing to impact regional and metropolitan communities alike.

Despite demand for the scheme being strong, with a high volume of applications submitted shortly after it opened, in a Binney Street straw poll, this masthead found one in five people were not aware of the offer.

Residents are being encouraged to check their eligibility and apply well ahead of the deadline to avoid delays.

For many households, the rebate represents one of the few direct refunds available this year, making it particularly important not to overlook.

Applications can be lodged online via the Service Victoria app or website at service.vic.gov.au