For local conservationist and former science teacher Ray Thomas, one of the most exciting discoveries can be something no bigger than a finger-sized hole in the ground.

While walking along Seven Creeks several weeks ago, Mr Thomas came across what he believes are fresh bandicoot diggings - or 'nosings' - the first he has seen at that particular location in two years.

"Finding the nose hole again, I thought it was fantastic, because it had been a while," he said.

"Two years ago they were smart enough to move to higher ground during the floods and I haven't found any more bandicoot nose holes at that spot until now."

Mr Thomas believes the diggings most likely belong to a southern brown bandicoot, although he admits identifying the species from a nose hole alone comes with some uncertainty.

"It could be a southern brown bandicoot, but the long-nosed bandicoots make similar holes," he said with a laugh.

"I've never measured the nose diameter of both, but my index finger seems to fit in the hole snugly."

According to Mr Thomas, bandicoot diggings are quite different from those left by rabbits or echidnas.

"Echidnas use those powerful front legs and throw soil sideways; rabbits simply kick it out behind them," he said.

"Bandicoots are looking for worms, beetle larvae and fungi, and they make a good living out of it."

That search for food plays an important ecological role.

As bandicoots dig for fungi, they help spread fungal spores through the landscape, allowing new fungi colonies to establish elsewhere, something vital for soil health.

"It starts another symbiotic aspect, and healthy creek environments often contain far more life below the surface than most people realise."

The discovery is just one of several encouraging signs he has noticed lately along the creek corridor, despite the grim evidence needed.

"We're also finding signs of greater gliders, I am finding a few of their tails on the ground, and those of possums.

"That means we have powerful owls and barking owls around too."

While the owls prey on gliders, Mr Thomas said their presence is nevertheless a sign of a functioning ecosystem.

This elusive and quiet conservation-observation guru naturally shies from recognition, despite the fullness of his tales when he contacts this masthead and his infectious, merry laugh.

He is less of an eco-warrior but more an eco-guerrilla, quietly adding another of many strings to his bow as he spends many days stepping unnoticed through the creek habitat in Euroa and its outskirts.

Alongside monitoring wildlife, Mr Thomas continues to be heavily involved in habitat restoration work, including the Bringing Back the Silver Banksia Project which was founded by the Goulburn Broken Catchment Management Authority in 2013.

The silver banksia (Banksia marginata) was once common across northern Victorian plains and creek systems but became highly palatable to sheep and rabbits.

"The only ones left were often the older trees," he said.

"So there has been a degree of inbreeding."

The project aims to restore genetic diversity by planting new specimens throughout suitable habitat, and Mr Thomas revisits trees to water and weed around them to ensure a good start before summer arrives.

He said much of the work occurs by chance in areas with sandy loam soils favoured by the species, and a big part of the job is simply helping young plants survive.

On our walk, he collects a tree guard from a large specimen that has fallen with the mild flooding of Seven Creeks two weeks ago.

"That's snapped right off at ground level," he says but soon finds a lining as silver as the underside of the leaves that gives the species its name.

"That will sprout again with some good roots already established."

Despite the work, Mr Thomas insists he is not creating habitat for wildlife that does not belong there.

"I don't set out to make habitat in the town," he said.

"They've always been here; we didn't invite them.

"It behoves us to maintain it."

Looking ahead, he believes protecting native mammals will require ongoing discussion about the impact of introduced predators, suggesting that a cat curfew would be 'a good idea'.

"Australia has one of the world's worst records of mammal extinctions associated with introduced predators such as foxes and cats."

"We can't assume these native animals will be here forever," he said.

For now, though, a small hole in the ground is enough cause for optimism.