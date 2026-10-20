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Premiership defence off to a flying start

<p>SPECTACULAR BUT BRIEF: John Brodie walks off after making 28 runs from 52 balls in Euroa\\u2019s C Grade clash against Mooroopna. PHOTO: Dale Mann</p>\\n
<p>SPECTACULAR BUT BRIEF: John Brodie walks off after making 28 runs from 52 balls in Euroa\\u2019s C Grade clash against Mooroopna. PHOTO: Dale Mann</p>\\n

SPECTACULAR BUT BRIEF: John Brodie walks off after making 28 runs from 52 balls in Euroa’s C Grade clash against Mooroopna. PHOTO: Dale Mann

C Grade cricketers fall short as B Grade keep momentum going
Jack Wilson
October 20, 2026 • 07:00

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