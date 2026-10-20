Premiership defence off to a flying start

B GRADE With Euroa defeating Pine Lodge by four wickets on the weekend, the defending premiers are rolling. Despite several changes due to the Deb and the Everest and Caulfield Cups, Euroa secured their second consecutive victory. Ryan Hill starred with 3/14 from eight overs, including four maidens, while Mitch Gleeson was outstanding with 2/5. Brad Gleeson also claimed a wicket before injury cut his bowling spell short. The run chase was not without drama either, with Euroa slipping to 5/44. Enter Lachie Hill and Brad Gleeson. Hill anchored the innings with 45 not out, while Gleeson blasted 36 from 23 balls. Their 77-run partnership rescued the chase before Henry Jackson finished the job. A fantastic team effort, particularly in the field, with Patrick Murphy, both Gleesons, and Jackson all holding catches. Two matches for two wins. Premiership defence is on track. SCOREBOARD: Pine Lodge: 124 all out defeated by Euroa: 6/125 (22.5 overs) C GRADE Mooroopna defeated Euroa by six wickets, in what was a much-improved performance from Euroa’s C Grade. After scoring 89 in Round 1, the boys added another 76 runs to their total this week. Haedyn Saville led the batting with 43, supported by Tim Swift (34), John Brodie (28), Connor McCombe (18), and Jack Wilson (9). With the ball, Tim Swift led the attack with 2/32, while Billy Wilson (1/35) and Jordan Masters (1/14) also claimed wickets. Connor McCombe delivered a tidy 0/24 from 7.5 overs, Jack Wilson finished with 0/31 from eight, Freddy Hamill recorded 0/16 from two, and John Brodie contributed 0/12 from one. Haedyn Saville completed a stumping, while Tim Swift took a catch off his own bowling. Although the result did not go Euroa’s way, there were encouraging signs as the side continues adjusting to C Grade. The improvement is there. Now to turn it into a win. SCOREBOARD: Euroa: 9/165 (40 overs) defeated by Mooroopna: 4/166 (32.5 overs). Coming Up | Round three this Saturday 24 October B Grade Euroa v CPSTB at Euroa Friendly Society Recreation Reserve - 12:30 pm C Grade Invergordon v Euroa at Invergordon Recreation Reserve - 12:30 pm