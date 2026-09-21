Pharmacy $50,000 boost for community resilience

By ANDY WILSON Four Strathbogie Shire projects will share almost $185,000 in funding aimed at helping communities stay connected, powered, and operational during future emergencies. The funding, announced through AusNet's Energy Resilience Community Fund, will support projects in Euroa, Longwood, and Gooram designed to provide backup power, communications and emergency facilities during prolonged power outages and extreme weather events. Among the successful projects is the Euroa Showgrounds', which will receive $44,515 to install solar and battery storage. Already recognised as a disaster recovery centre and CFA staging area, the facility will be able to provide lighting, internet access, device charging, refrigeration, showers, food preparation facilities, and accommodation during emergency events. The largest local allocation of $50,000 will go to Euroa Pharmacy to install solar and battery storage capable of protecting temperature-sensitive medications including insulin and vaccines while allowing the business to continue operating during power outages. In Longwood, Footy for Climate will receive $49,389 to upgrade the Longwood Community Centre's existing solar system with battery storage and inverter improvements, enabling the facility to operate as an emergency hub during disasters. Gooram Soldiers Memorial Hall will receive $41,091 for a generator, backup battery system, Starlink internet connection, and solar-ready infrastructure. The hall became a critical community facility during this year's bushfires, supporting approximately 300 residents and volunteers. Euroa Pharmacy manager Mohammad Warsi was elated at news of the funding and said it was a win not only for the business, but also for the community. "It is so important to have these installed for when there is a power cut, for the business of course but the first thing is so people can get their medicine - we can stay open," he said. "It's a big problem when there is a power cut because the second thing is protecting the storage of cold and freezer-dependent items such as insulin and vaccines, and there are some biotic items which are temperature sensitive." Mr Warsi said the pharmacy had seen $40,000 worth of stock destroyed because of power outages in the past two years. AusNet Executive General Manager Distribution Andrew Linnie said the projects would help communities prepare for future emergencies. "These Energy Resilience Community Fund projects will help support trusted local community hubs, with solutions that will keep lights on, phones charged, food and medicines refrigerated, and essential services operating during prolonged power outages and emergency events," Mr Linnie said. Mr Linnie said the grants would not only strengthen community resilience but also help organisations reduce energy costs and adopt more sustainable energy solutions. Across Victoria, 47 councils and community groups will share almost $1.7 million through the final round of the fund. AusNet established the $12 million program following a major weather event in 2024 that caused widespread impacts to the electricity network. The installation of Euroa Pharmacy's battery and solar panels is expected to begin next month.