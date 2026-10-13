Perform Projects commits to funding support for Cancer Centre appeal

Perform Projects has pledged $200,000 to support GV Health Foundation’s I Care for Cancer Care at GV Health appeal, which aims to raise $5 million in support of a new Integrated Cancer Centre at Shepparton Hospital. The commitment takes total funds raised and confirmed pledges for the appeal to more than $1.42 million. Perform Projects will donate the net proceeds from the future sale of a nominated block of land within its Merrigum development. The allotment forms part of a larger proposed development currently being progressed by Perform Projects. The block is expected to be offered for sale within the next 12 to 18 months. Based on current estimates, the donation is anticipated to be approximately $200,000, with the final amount determined by the actual sale proceeds received. The I Care for Cancer Care at GV Health appeal is raising funds to support the construction of a purpose-built Integrated Cancer Centre at Shepparton Hospital. The facility would significantly improve access to cancer care for people across the Goulburn Valley by bringing treatment, specialist clinics and wellness services together under one roof. While Victoria has six designated regional public health services, GV Health remains the only one without an Integrated Cancer Centre. The proposed facility would improve coordination of care and help meet the growing and increasingly complex needs of cancer patients and their families across the region, reducing the need for travel and ensuring more people can access comprehensive care closer to home. GV Health Foundation Acting Chair Ella Cannon said Perform Projects' pledge reflects the strong community support behind the Integrated Cancer Centre Appeal. "This generous commitment from Perform Projects is a wonderful example of the community coming together to support better cancer care closer to home," Ms Cannon said. "Every contribution helps build momentum behind the appeal. We encourage anyone who would like to support the campaign to join us in helping deliver this important facility for the region." Perform Project’s Managing Director Julian Farrugia said he was pleased to support an important local health project. “When people choose to build a home and a life in a region like the Goulburn Valley, access to high-quality healthcare matters; that’s why we are supporting this important community campaign,” Mr Farrugia said. “Like many local businesses, we know how much the Integrated Cancer Centre would mean to the region, and we want to help make it a reality.” Community members, businesses and groups can support the campaign by donating or pledging their support through GV Health Foundation. To donate or find out more, visit gvhealthfoundation.org.au