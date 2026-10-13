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Perform Projects commits to funding support for Cancer Centre appeal

<p>MORE CARE FOR REGION: Fundraising is underway for a new Cancer Centre at Shepparton Hospital, with Perform Projects pledging $200,000. Pictured are Amy De Paola (Director of GV Health Foundation and Fundraising), Mick Stewart (Landmark Property Partners), Julian Farrugia (Perform Projects\\u2019 Managing Director) and Raathika Saranathan (GV Health Foundation Board Director).</p>\\n
<p>MORE CARE FOR REGION: Fundraising is underway for a new Cancer Centre at Shepparton Hospital, with Perform Projects pledging $200,000. Pictured are Amy De Paola (Director of GV Health Foundation and Fundraising), Mick Stewart (Landmark Property Partners), Julian Farrugia (Perform Projects\\u2019 Managing Director) and Raathika Saranathan (GV Health Foundation Board Director).</p>\\n

MORE CARE FOR REGION: Fundraising is underway for a new Cancer Centre at Shepparton Hospital, with Perform Projects pledging $200,000. Pictured are Amy De Paola (Director of GV Health Foundation and Fundraising), Mick Stewart (Landmark Property Partners), Julian Farrugia (Perform Projects’ Managing Director) and Raathika Saranathan (GV Health Foundation Board Director).

October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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