SENIORS

A long road trip to Moama (Echuca’s home ground being out of action) meant the senior side and coaching staff had plenty of thinking time as they looked to take it up to one of the premier teams from the last few years.

Echuca jumped out of the blocks and had the majority of the play in the first quarter in their forward line yet with some excellent Magpie pressure from the likes of 150-game player Max Gleeson and Jacob and Jayden Gleeson, the ‘home’ team were not able to score too freely.

A 22-point lead at the quarter time break was something not insurmountable.

Cohen Paul was back to his high marking best as he dominated in the air, particularly in the backline as the ball was there for a large portion of the match.

Veteran Andrew Bell was providing plenty of grunt in and around the contest, yet with Echuca booting four goals for the quarter to Euroa’s one, the writing was certainly on the scoreboard.

Coach Gleeson and his team shuffled a few magnets at the halftime break as debutant Jack Smith had suffered a game-ending knee injury in the first half, rendering the Pies one less player for the remainder of the match, although it didn’t seem that way at the start of the third quarter.

Will Jackson in for his first senior game for the year was giving his team plenty of run in the second half.

The ball delivery into the forward line improved as the game went on, allowing the likes of Zac Gleeson to boot two late goals.

Euroa outscoring in the last quarter by a solitary goal was the ‘green shoot’ of positivity for the day from a scoreboard perspective.

Best: Cohen Paul, Jacob Gleeson, Jayden Gleeson, Max Gleeson, Andrew Bell

Goals: Zac Gleeson 2, Andrew Bell 1, Mitchell Walters 1, Ryan Hill 1, Jack Frewen 1

Final scores: Euroa 6.4.40 defeated by Echuca 18.17.125

RESERVES

Magpies try hard against superior opposition

In a real battle, the Euroa Reserves came up against a rampant Echuca outfit whose dominance all over the ground for the entire match outshadowed some excellent efforts from the likes of young Jack Walters, Co Coach Declan Redfern and running half backs Matthew Lawrence and Tynan Cummins.

Thanks indeed to all the players, with some able to travel to Moama at the very last minute and pull on a jumper to represent the club.

The efforts here do not go unnoticed and are very much appreciated.

Best: Jack Walters, Declan Redfern, Tynan Cummins, Matthew Lawrence, James Henry

Final scores: Euroa 0.3.3 defeated by Echuca 30.16.196

UNDER 18s

By GRANT DAVEY

Echuca win as young Magpies show spirit

Travelling to Moama to take on top-placed Echuca was always going to be a big challenge for the boys, but they embraced it with determination from the first bounce. Coaches Matthew Mills and Owen Robertson asked the team to stay disciplined, focus on winning the ball, and get numbers to every contest.

Ruckman Will Davey set the tone with the first tap to in-form on-baller Ollie Wilson, helping drive the ball forward.

Across the ground, Euroa showed terrific commitment, with defenders Sam Holden and Cale Robertson making their opponents earn every possession.

The first score for Echuca did not come until midway through the opening term, highlighting just how hard Euroa worked early, and a few late goals saw Echuca lead by 29 points at quarter time, but the visitors had already shown plenty of spirit and intent.

Both coaches encouraged the team to stay competitive, back themselves in one-on-one contests, and support each other whenever possible.

The defensive group responded strongly, with Angus Rowe, Jackson Walker, Sam Holden, and leader Joel Hamill taking on one of their toughest assignments of the season.

Echuca’s height and strength created plenty of pressure, but Euroa continued to compete with great character.

Archie Wilson and Cam Baker worked tirelessly to repel repeated attacks and help launch the ball forward, while forwards Sam Mills and Nat Timson created opportunities with their pressure and positioning.

Euroa restricted Echuca to two goals in the second quarter, an effort that reflected the team’s persistence and willingness to keep working.

The halftime huddle was full of encouragement, with leaders Cam Baker, Jack Walters, and Archie Wilson urging their teammates to keep pushing, trust their strengths, and keep taking the game on.

Jack Walters led by example after the break with strong work around the ruck contests and a team first approach with his ball use.

Ben Creevey and Isaac King never stopped running on the wings, while forwards Jai McMillian and Henry Brennan worked hard to lock the ball in the forward line.

In defence, the ever reliable Sam Holden produced one of his best performances of the season against a quality opponent.

Euroa kept creating chances, with Will Davey snapping from the boundary and Nat Timson narrowly missing, before full forward Ollie Robertson was rewarded in the final quarter with a strong tackle and composed set-shot goal.

While Echuca proved too strong on the day, Euroa could take plenty of positives from the effort, courage, and teamwork shown.

Final score: ECHUCA 12.17.89 defeated EUROA 1.4.10

Goals – O. Robertson 1

Best – O. Wilson, S. Holden, Cam Baker, J. Walker, W. Davey, A. Wilson

Coaches Award – Nat Timson