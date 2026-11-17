For regional parents of young children, accessing specialist healthcare can often involve long drives, missed school hours, time off work, and added financial pressure. For Kelsey Courtney and daughter Pippa, that burden has now been significantly reduced following the opening of a new public paediatric clinic much closer to Strathbogie Shire. The Seymour clinic opened on Friday 6 November and is operated through a partnership between Northern Health and Seymour Health. Already it has begun seeing patients and provides access to general paediatric medicine as well as developmental and behavioural paediatric services. "It means the world to be able to have something so close to home," Ms Courtney said. "I'll be able to save a lot of money in petrol, for starters. "Travelling (elsewhere) and back takes up half a tank of fuel for me - which makes it very difficult." Ms Courtney also said public transport could be challenging, and having access to appointments closer to home created a safer experience for both parent and child. Paediatrician Shelley Bell said bringing specialist services closer to families removed significant barriers. "Having worked in Kilmore clinics and also up in Shepparton, this is that midpoint of seeing families travel quite long ways with children," Dr Bell said. "Some people don't drive, some people have difficulties with their car and fuel, but also getting your child and picking them up from school when you live in this area and then having to drive towards Melbourne is a barrier for a lot of families." Dr Bell said in-person consultations remained critical for children's healthcare. "It's a lot easier to develop that rapport with families and for them to feel value out of their consults when you've got someone face-to-face in front of you," she said. "There's also a lot of subtlety in watching the child walk down the corridor and watching how they're engaging and interacting with you." Northern Health medical divisional director of women's and children's services David Tran said demand for developmental and behavioural paediatric services had grown significantly across the northern corridor. "We've had families reach out to us, we've had schools reach out to us," he said. "They've had visiting paediatricians come out and do clinics, but not for longevity. "A lot of the families have been asking for ongoing continuity, and that's what we're wanting to make sure we can deliver." Ms Courtney said having continuity of care from the same doctor was equally important. "Having that ongoing support from Dr Shelley is really important for me," she said. "It's something so local and accessible, I'm really, really excited about it. “It means the most for Pippa because she’s got so many possibilities, we just haven’t been able to explore those sorts of things yet. "Being able to see a paediatrician a little bit more often will be great.” The clinic currently operates on a Friday every four weeks, with referrals made through Northern Health, but there are already hopes it can expand in coming years. "We know there's a huge need," Dr Tran said. "The eventual aim will be to grow it further."