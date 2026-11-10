Out of order

B GRADE Euroa headed to Kialla Park on Saturday looking to continue their strong start to the season, but unfortunately the Magpies' batting department decided to take an early weekend. After being sent into the field, Euroa's bowlers got straight to work, restricting Old Students to 8/211 from 45 overs. Darby Wilson led the Magpies' attack with three wickets and a catch, while Ethan Saxon chipped in with two wickets. Jordan Masters, Lachie Hill, and Henry Jackson also joined the wicket-taking party with one apiece. Connor McCombe and Josh Robertson worked away with the ball as Euroa's bowling attack shared the workload. With 212 required for victory, the Magpies needed their batters to fire. Ethan Saxon got things moving with 25 from 28 balls, while captain Jye Bjorksten top-scored with 27 from 41 deliveries. Unfortunately, the wheels started falling off when Euroa slumped from 4/102 to 7/102, losing three wickets without adding a run. And just when things could not get much worse, another two wickets fell at 118, leaving the Magpies staring down the barrel at 9/118. Leo Murphy provided some late resistance with 17 not out, but Euroa were eventually dismissed for 138 in 38.1 overs, falling 73 runs short. Despite the result, there were positives with the ball, with five Magpies sharing eight wickets. Eight wickets taken, 138 runs scored and one batting lineup hoping nobody asks too many questions at training. After three wins to start the season and last weekend's washout, Euroa have finally tasted defeat. Next week the team returns to the longer format for the opening day of their two-day clash. SCORECARD: Old Students 8/211 (45 overs) Euroa 138 all out (38.1 overs) Lister lights up as Euroa battles runs, rain and ridiculous wind C GRADE It was more like football weather than cricket weather at Euroa Memorial Oval on Saturday, with freezing temperatures, a little rain and wind strong enough to send the stumps into the next postcode. Unfortunately, the weather wasn't the only thing giving Euroa C Grade headaches in the battle for the Jim McGregor Shield, with the Magpies falling short by 71 runs against Central Park-St Brendan's. After winning the toss and electing to bowl, Euroa spent 40 overs battling the batters, the cold, and a howling wind that certainly was not helping anyone's bowling figures. Billy Wilson led the wicket-taking with 2/57, including two wickets in consecutive deliveries, while Freddy Hamill chipped in with 1/34. There was also a terrific piece of fielding in the 24th over, with Haedyn Saville and skipper Tim Swift combining for a brilliant run-out off Paddy Murphy's bowling. Despite the difficult conditions, the Magpies continued to battle hard in the field, but the visitors eventually posted 4/296, leaving Euroa needing something special. Enter Harry Lister. Clearly unbothered by the Antarctic conditions, Lister blasted 92 from 87 balls, including six fours and three sixes. Unfortunately, he fell just eight runs short of a well-deserved century. Someone check whether the wind blew those missing runs towards the railway line. Skipper Swift provided terrific support with 49 from 67 deliveries, helping Euroa build a strong partnership after an early wicket. The Magpies continued fighting throughout their innings, eventually reaching 6/225 from 40 overs, their highest total of the season so far. Despite the result, Euroa's batting continued to show encouraging signs, with Lister's outstanding innings and Swift's contribution giving the Magpies plenty to build on. The many positives include Harry nearly making a ton, Swifty nearly to fifty, Billy was on a hat-trick, plus Sav and Swift combined for a cracking run-out. Everyone survived the weather, too. As for the negatives: the opposition made 296, the wind was 'absolutely feral', and summer apparently forgot to turn up. C Grade hit the road next week, looking to build on their strongest batting performance of the season. SCORECARD: Central Park-St Brendan's 4/296 (40 overs) Euroa 6/225 (40 overs) Coming Up – T20 Thursday 12 November, 5:30pm B Grade – Old Students v Euroa at Kialla Park C Grade – Euroa v Old Students at Memorial Oval Round 6 Saturday 14 November B Grade – Karramomus v Euroa Clive Young Shield, red-ball cricket – Day 1 Vibert Reserve C Grade – Undera v Euroa Jim McGregor Shield Undera Recreation Reserve