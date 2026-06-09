Orphaned lambs need homes

Local families are being encouraged to take part in a program to rescue and raise orphaned lambs during the upcoming peak lambing season.

The initiative offers children the opportunity to care for abandoned lambs, helping develop responsibility and an understanding of animal welfare.

Organiser Kevin Butler said orphan lambs — often twins rejected by their mothers — required immediate care and can be rehomed quickly.

“When a lamb becomes available, we post details after morning and afternoon checks and ask anyone interested to call straight away,” Mr Butler said.

Lambs may require urgent attention, including feeding, warmth, and care in the first hours.

“We’ll provide a bottle and teat in an emergency, but people need to be ready to act quickly.”

Peak lambing is expected to begin this week, with several lambs already needing care each day.

Families can keep the lamb as a companion animal, a lawn mower, or else return it to the farm once it has grown.

Expressions of interest are now open, with organisers encouraging anyone considering the program to register early.

Please phone Mr Butler on 0418 530 471 for further details.