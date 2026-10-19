Old guard leads, as Erin Brockovich meets The Castle

The end of the year is getting closer, but Euroa Little Theatre still has plenty of events coming up to fill that calendar. The troupe's senior production, Palm Beach Legal, had a successful season this past weekend. And despite the planned power outage, the show must - and did - go on. Written by Sydney-based lawyer-turned-playwright Tony Laumberg, the story was based on true events and explored a court case between a mother and the chemical company whose product caused her show pony to lose all of its hair. Director Alison Hayes said the comedy thriller could be described as 'Erin Brockovich meets The Castle'. “It was great to see three new faces join the cast this year," she said. "As well, there were some seasoned actors returning to tread the boards once more. "Most of them have performed before with Euroa Little Theatre at least five or six times”. For the young actors still out there in the community, the company will be holding another theatre skills workshop next month. "Our earlier workshop saw nearly twenty kids come together to play theatre games, try different props and costumes, and create their own short plays," Alison said. “We encourage the kids to be involved in every part of the workshop; however, the main thing is that everyone is having fun. “If anyone is feeling nervous or unsure, they are welcome to participate at whatever level they are comfortable, whether that be doing an activity with a friend instead of by themselves, or sitting back in the audience to watch.” To wrap up the year, Euroa Little Theatre will be holding its 70th anniversary celebration, where everyone is invited. If you’ve been a part of Euroa Little Theatre in the past, or want to be involved in the future, the company would love to see you there. And Alison assures us: "There will be cake!"