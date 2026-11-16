A shop on High Street in Nagambie has been forced to close by police, after more than 55,000 illegal cigarettes were seized after two investigations. Nagambie Police, with the assistance of the VIPER Taskforce, first executed a search warrant on the store on 1 October, where 40,250 illegal cigarettes were seized. Following further enquiries, police re-attended the store last Thursday 12 November and seized an additional 16,000 illegal cigarettes and 1.8kg of loose tobacco also alleged to be illegal. A police spokesperson said two women aged 32 and 55 were arrested. "The older woman was released with intent to summons for supplying a commercial quantity of illicit tobacco, while the younger woman was cautioned," the spokesperson said. "The owners of the store were ordered to shut up shop for 90 days." Victoria Police said it would continue to work with Tobacco Licensing Victoria to target organised crime groups profiting from the illicit tobacco trade. Since the new enforcement powers came into effect on 9 September, investigators have seized more than four million illicit cigarettes, 70,000 vapes, 3 tonnes of tobacco, and approximately $1 million in cash across the state.