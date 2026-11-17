The weekend saw two musical adventures unfold across the Strathbogie Shire, temporarily pushing aside local sculptors and paint-dabbers to fill the air at Avenel and Euroa with another of the region's enriching arts. At the Memorial Hall on Queen Street in Avenel, the Goulburn Valley Chamber Orchestra (GVCO) delighted locals and music lovers from neighbouring towns on Saturday 14 November with a program spanning centuries and styles, from Wagner and Strauss through to medleys by jazz legend Duke Ellington and 1980s guitar rocker Eddie Van Halen. The concert was part of the 2026 Strathbogie Shire Seniors Festival and coincided with the GVCO's 30th anniversary celebrations. The invitation to perform was an honour for GVCO secretary Keri Jennings. "It is the fourth time in consecutive years the GVCO has visited towns in the shire," she said. "We performed a selection of both classical and contemporary music." The anniversary program balanced well-known orchestral works with newer compositions and some unexpected additions. Audience members warmly welcomed favourites including Wagner's Grand March from Tannhauser, Brahms' Tragic Overture and Strauss' famous Blue Danube, while other selections demonstrated the orchestra's willingness to stray from the traditional. The Ellington and Van Halen numbers proved particularly popular, with many audience members visibly tapping along to the music. The program also featured Leroy Anderson's The Waltzing Cat, Gravitas by Soon Hee Newbold and something very special and close to the orchestra's heart. "We shared a beautiful piece called Joy, a work written to celebrate the past 30 years of the orchestra," Ms Jennings said. "It was written by our in-house composer, Wade Gregory." The concert concluded on a high note with GVCO's rendition of Offenbach's Can Can and was followed by a lunch provided by the Avenel Hall Committee, bringing a fitting conclusion to an afternoon of music and community. The following day, another musical milestone was celebrated in Euroa, as a different style of gathering unfolded at the One To One Wellbeing Centre in Binney Street for local choir 'Vocal Nosh' to mark its 25th anniversary. For a quarter of a century, the group has provided a place where people can gather simply to sing. No auditions are required, no singing experience needed and, perhaps most importantly, there is no need of rehearsal. Instead, participants arrive ready to share songs, company, and conversation. "We like to make it such that we simply sing, and that the session rounds off with the completion of songs," organiser Di Mackrell said. "There's no coming back next time to finish putting one together. "Then we have a lovely afternoon tea before we sing again. "But back when we started, it was an evening thing, so it was soup and crusty bread." Ms Mackrell is one of three organisers who have guided Vocal Nosh since 2021, alongside Margie Chowanetz and Chris Day. Despite the passing years, the group's outcome has remained largely unchanged. Ms Chowanetz said participants consistently left sessions feeling connected to one another and the wider community. Sunday's celebration focused on favourite songs gathered over the group's history, including the traditional song Bella Mama and the Leunig/Frisk composition Let it Go. "The amazing thing is that the group represents a broad cross-section of the shire community," Ms Chowanetz said. "This time though we had people come from as far as Mansfield and Alexandra, as well as Wodonga and even from Melbourne. "Every time we have met, there is always someone new." While music remains the focus, the social aspect remains equally important. The gathering was supported by One To One founder Vivien Watmaugh, who provided afternoon tea, while Julie from Café 56 generously contributed two celebratory cakes. One cake represented the number two and the other the number five, recognising Vocal Nosh's 25-year anniversary. The creativity did not stop there. "We wrote out the numbers in blueberries," Ms Chowanetz said. Vocal Nosh will re-gather early next year while orchestra lovers will be hoping GVCO's Keri Jennings' words will ring true. "All being well, and with everyone leaving on a high on Saturday, we will likely make a return in 2027. "We love doing these small hall performances."