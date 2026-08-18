A GRADE

Euroa started strongly, piling on 20 goals in the opening quarter, and maintained their composure throughout the match.

They finished just as strongly, again scoring 20 goals in the final term to seal a comprehensive 63 to 41 victory over tenth placed Rochester, despite missing key Centre player Sophie Owen.

Third placed Euroa were determined to bounce back after last week’s loss to Mooroopna.

The absence of Owen was well covered by Euroa’s midcourt combination of Eliza Hoare, Bree Sudomirski, Taiysha Wallis and Bethan Burton.

The quartet worked tirelessly to provide plenty of drive through the centre and feed their goalers with quality opportunities.

Euroa’s goalers were eager to make an impact, with Bec Colwell leading the way with an impressive 32 goals, taking her season tally to 742.

Mia Sudomirski and Avie Hill also chimed in with 14 goals each, giving Euroa plenty of options in attack.

Their accurate shooting and strong movement helped the visitors build scoreboard pressure throughout the contest.

In defence, Ellie Warnock at GK and Tylah Marchbank at GD combined beautifully, making Rochester’s goalers work hard for every opportunity.

Their pressure and positioning helped restrict Rochester to 41 goals for the match.

With just one home-and-away match remaining, Euroa will take on Kyabram at the earlier time of 12.45pm as part of the club’s Ladies Day celebrations.

Euroa will be looking to finish the regular season strongly and carry their winning form into the finals campaign.

Better Players: Mia Sudomirski, Tylah Marchbank, Taiysha Wallis

B GRADE

Euroa B Grade returned to the top of the ladder with a convincing 57 to 34 victory over Rochester, overcoming a shortage of numbers to finish the job strongly.

The unavailability of goaler Bree Poole, who will celebrate her 100th game in Round 18, and defender Steph Warburton opened the door for some valuable opportunities. Charli Pittock stepped up from the 17 and under team for her first B Grade appearance, playing her second game of the day.

Wearing the WD bib for three quarters, Charli looked right at home and played an important role.

Molly Redfern and Ella Hill shared the GS bib for half a game each after contributing to the B Reserve victory earlier in the day.

At GA, Sarah Ternes was at her usual best, scoring 31 goals and taking her season tally to just five short of 600 in a fabulous effort.

Euroa held a narrow 23 to 20 lead at half time before lifting their intensity and outclassing the Tigers in the second half.

Kelly Hill and Katy Frewen were again outstanding in defence, continuing their reputation as one of the best defensive duos in B Grade.

Millie Watson celebrated her 21st birthday with a strong performance in Centre, ably supported by sister Ruby and Alice Ludlow at WA.

Alice was another player doubling up for two games in one day.

A huge thank you to everyone who stepped up to help Euroa secure the win and reclaim top spot.

B Grade face Kyabram at the earlier time of 11.30am this Saturday in the final round of the home-and-away season.

Get down and support them before their finals campaign begins.

Better Players: Millie Watson, Kelly Hill, Ruby Watson

B RESERVE

Euroa’s B Reserve team travelled to Rochester on Saturday knowing that a win would secure them the much-coveted double chance in the upcoming finals series.

However, a loss could relegate them down to fourth place, position that would make their September quest much more challenging.

Thankfully the Magpies chose the first option, eking out a hard fought five goal victory to the delight of themselves, their coach and their spectators.

The defenders were outstanding and played a major role in the team’s success.

Tej Sutherland, Demi Walker, Emily Storer and Alice Ludlow applied consistent pressure, making it difficult for the opposition to move the ball freely and helping Euroa maintain control throughout the match.

The midcourt of Abbie Ellis, Megan O’Bree, Chanelle Paulke and Sienna Trotter worked tirelessly to create opportunities, with accurate passing and excellent movement through the centre third giving the goalers plenty of quality possession.

Accurate shooting, strong movement and an ability to work together under pressure ensured that opportunities were converted into valuable goals by Molly Redfern and Ella Hill.

Both goalers displayed confidence and composure, particularly when the intensity increased.

In what was a very physical goal ring, both girls will no doubt sport bruises this week to tell of their efforts.

As the game progressed, the Magpies continued to build momentum and showed great teamwork across the court.

Whilst Rochester continued to challenge for the entire game, Euroa’s ability to remain focused and disciplined allowed them to finish strongly and secure an important win.

Final Score: Euroa 49 defeated Rochester 44

UNDER 17s

The Euroa Magpies 17s and under have secured their place in the finals with a convincing 52 to 36 victory over the Rochester Tigers, continuing an impressive season for this determined group of netballers.

Ruby Fowler was outstanding, flying through the air to record two clean intercepts and seven taps, while Macey Watson’s speed around the court provided excellent links throughout the game.

Avie Hill played a pivotal role, working hard to hold out her defender and creating scoring opportunities with some crucial intercepts.

Jade Raleigh was having a blinder, while Charli Pittock fought hard and continued to contribute strongly.

At half-time, the Magpies held a comfortable 27 to 16 lead over Rochester.

Lily Asquith delivered some beautifully automatic passes into Avie Hill, showing great confidence and no hesitation, while her accurate shooting helped Euroa maintain control and extend their lead.

The Magpies finished strongly to record the 52 to 36 win, an important result that guarantees their place in the finals.

Coach Katy Frewen was thrilled with the result and the fact that the Magpies are now 100 per cent confirmed for finals, a fantastic achievement for this small but tough tribe of netballers.

Frewen said there were plenty of positives to take from the game, although some mistakes did creep in.

The Magpies did well to stay in front and maintain their composure, but she believes the team will need to communicate more and continue playing their own brand of netball when they face tougher opposition in the finals.

Jade was a standout but sustained an injury.

The whole club hopes it is a short term one and that she is back out on the court as soon as possible.

Good luck Jade.

Best Players: Jade Raleigh, Ruby Fowler and Lily Asquith

UNDER 15s

The Euroa goalers started hot.

Ava Gordon and Bethan Burton’s combinations in the goal ring were flowing and easy at the start of the 15 and Under GV Netball match as they piled on the first four goals.

A great chase from Isla Moore, in Goal Keeper, avoided a turnover and led to a goal for the Magpies.

Issy Gordon was the first to loose balls and lead well, connecting the defence to the offence in the centre position.

Euroa led the first change 13 to eight, despite a few errors creeping in towards the end of the quarter.

Molly Fowler had eyes for the ball and zip around the court and some patience and great decision making to feed her goalers, who continued to combine well.

A screen here, one-in one-out, circle rotation, running the base, getting the front position.

Our goalers were doing it all and it rained goals for them for periods of time.

In the last part of the second quarter the home team became very vocal and locked into great defence all down the court, which caused errors for the Magpies.

At half time Euroa led by five.

The pressure from Rochy continued in the third term.

There was big voice from their bench and Euroa felt it.

They came within two goals until Maisy Wilson started flying in the air to take intercepts and inspire her team to lift.

Even though Rochy had the energy, Euroa took things in their stride.

Belle Ford was lively on much taller opposition and Bethan was holding a very physical defender, without rewards from the umpires.

Euroa’s patience and confidence came through with a 47 to 39 win.

Best players: Isla Moore, Isabel Gordon, Belle Ford