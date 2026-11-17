Congratulations are extended to Libby Byrne on winning the Warramunda Community Care Bowls Award for the Goulburn Playing Area for October. Libby, a recently recognised life member, has given 25 years of outstanding service to the Euroa Bowls Club. A four-time Ladies Champion, Libby is also the driving force behind club tournaments, fundraising, catering and keeping the clubhouse running smoothly. The honour follows the recognition last season of another club stalwart, Tony Kingma. The news wasn't as positive for our Weekend Pennant sides, however, with defeats in all three divisions. The positive (there always has to be one) was that we managed to fill all rinks across the three sides, despite having 12 players unavailable. In addition, several bowlers had the opportunity to gain valuable experience in higher grades and different positions, which is another plus. Division one travelled to Shepp Park, with the home side winning all four rinks. The best performers once again were the rink of Ken Sutcliffe, Peter Naughton, Brian Bamford, and Bill Sargood, who lost by just six shots. Sam Barkley and Mark Jervies also skipped for the first time in Division one. Division two hosted a strong Shepp Golf combination and, despite coming up short, were far from disgraced. The rink of Lindsay Cocking, Ian Trotter (playing his first game in 18 years and hopefully not his last), Helen Brache and John Groat secured a draw to earn our only point for the day. Two other rinks came agonisingly close, losing by just one and four shots. Division five headed west to Nagambie, where we found the slick synthetic surface difficult to handle. For many of our bowlers, it was their first time playing on the green, and the locals proved too experienced and accustomed to the conditions. Next week, Division one hosts Tatura Hill Top, Division two travels to Tatura to take on Tatura Hill Top, and Division five hosts Alexandra, who may request an earlier starting time. Weekend Pennant Results Division one v Shepp Park, lost 53–93 (0 points) Ken Sutcliffe, Peter Naughton, Brian Bamford and Bill Sargood, 13–19 Bill Taylor, Mark Stevens, David Cerini and Tim Scarlett, 12–25 Sam Barkley, Alex Grant, Tony Thomson and Doug Maconachie, 14–25 Mark Jervies, Tony Kingma, Don Steers and Steve Bates, 14–24 Division two v Shepp Golf, lost 66–88 (1 point) Lindsay Cocking, Ian Trotter, Helen Brache and John Groat, 23–23 Jim Perry, Kerry Steers, Margaretha Cerini and Anne Sutcliffe, 16–20 David Clarke, Annette Barkley, Janneke Kruger and Geoff Barkley, 8–25 Greg Blatchford, Libby Byrne, Noel Moon and Buffy McFarlane, 19–20 Division five v Nagambie, lost 35–85 (0 points) Ray Day, Graeme Goode, Marty Taylor, and Beth Alston, 10–28 Marg Goode, Len Wells, Tracy McConnell, and Alice Wells, 15–28 Ian South, James Dunn, Phil Morrison and Brad Gross, 10–29 Mid-Week Pennant Our results in Mid-Week Pennant were much better, with two divisions recording victories. Division one broke the drought with a four-shot away win over Tatura Hill Top. Ken Sutcliffe, Mark Jervies, Margaretha Cerini, and Anne Sutcliffe led the way, finishing eight shots ahead. Tony Kingma's rink lost by just one shot after trailing 1–11 early, while Bill Taylor's rink went down by three shots in another tight contest. Division three headed to Mooroopna Golf, where we defeated the opposition by 10 shots. Two rinks finished in front, while the third came within two shots in a great team performance. Division four trekked to Merrigum and found the going tough against the locals' top side. Ross Withers, Kristeen Boyce, Mary Steen, and Brad Gross recorded a two-shot victory to earn us some valuable points, but Merrigum finished on top in the other two rinks. This week, all three sides are at home, with Divisions one and four taking on Shepp Park, while Division three faces the undefeated ladder leaders, East Shepp. Mid-Week Pennant Results Division one v Tatura Hill Top, won 58–54 (12 points) Ken Sutcliffe, Mark Jervies, Margaretha Cerini and Anne Sutcliffe, 22–14 Bill Taylor, David Cerini, Bill Sargood and Doug Maconachie, 14–17 Tony Kingma, Charmaine Reid, Greg Blatchford and Jan Sheargold, 22–23 Division three v Dookie, won 64–54 (14 points) Don Steers, Annette Barkley, Pauline Naylor, and Tracy McConnell, 22–17 Jim Perry, Kerry Steers, Janneke Kruger, and Noel Moon, 27–20 Libby Byrne, Ray Day, Buffy McFarlane and Dot Lomer, 15–17 Division four v Merrigum, lost 45–78 (2 points) Marg Goode, Sandy Holmes, Marion McMartin, and George Andrews, 11–24 Ross Withers, Kristeen Boyce, Mary Steen, and Brad Gross, 19–17 Helen Brache, Marty Taylor, Robin Brache, and Beth Alston, 15–37 Around the Club Social Bowls will be held on Wednesday, provided we have sufficient numbers. This may prove difficult, with Mid-Week Pennant, Ladies Over 60s and Club Championship games all taking place. If you are available, please add your name to the list, as we have several new members keen to have a roll. Once again, we extend our best wishes to all past and present members who are currently unwell. Our thoughts are with you and your families. Latest Nifty 50 winners: Libby Byrne and Lindsay Cocking. All the best, and bowl well.