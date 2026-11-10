Lasting legacy for Longwood Plains

The Longwood Plains Conservation Management Network (LPCMN) has celebrated the successful completion of its year-long Bioblitz Citizen Science Event series, with community members contributing hundreds of volunteer hours to document the remarkable biodiversity of the Pranjip bushland reserve. Supported by funding from the Goulburn Broken CMA through the Victorian Government's Landcare grants, the project brought together volunteers, ecological experts, schools, and community members to explore and record the flora and fauna of a 10-hectare remnant woodland at Pranjip. Across 12 months, participants attended a diverse range of activities including insect discovery workshops, bird surveys, spotlighting nights, fungi walks, and plant identification sessions. Together, they recorded 701 biodiversity observations representing 411 confirmed species while contributing more than 470 volunteer hours to the project. The project also delivered valuable ecological information that will help guide future conservation and land management efforts across the Longwood Plains landscape. Species recorded included native orchids, fungi, mammals, birds, insects, and reptiles, creating one of the most comprehensive community-generated biodiversity datasets for the area. Project manager Jemma Norman said the project's success extended well beyond the ecological data collected. "While we began this project with the aim of learning more about the biodiversity of the Longwood Plains, what has unfolded has been so much more than a citizen science project," Ms Norman said. "Its greatest success has been the people. "Over the past year, we have brought together participants from all walks of life, many of whom had never previously engaged with LPCMN activities. "Watching strangers become familiar faces and seeing people grow in confidence with every session has been one of the most rewarding parts of this journey." A highlight of the project was the discovery and documentation of species across all major survey groups, from insects and fungi through to birds, mammals. and native plants. The observations were submitted through citizen science platforms including iNaturalist, eBird, and FrogID, ensuring the data contributes to broader biodiversity knowledge and conservation efforts. The project also focused on building community skills and confidence in biodiversity monitoring, giving participants practical experience in species identification, ecological surveying, and digital data collection. "The data we have collected is important, but the connections formed, the knowledge shared and the genuine care shown for this landscape are what I will remember most," Ms Norman said. "Together, we have left a legacy for the Longwood Plains and created something that future generations of conservationists, researchers, and community members can build upon." The iNaturalist project entries can be found at https://www.inaturalist.org/projects/biosurvey-pranjip-property-longwood A project report can be requested by emailing facilitator.lpcmn@gmail.com