After a year of significant challenges caused by January's bushfires - including defending his family home as the fire front passed through - Cr Scott Jeffery has been re-elected Mayor of Strathbogie Shire for the next 12 months. He was elected unopposed at a statutory council meeting on Tuesday 10 November. Cr Clark Holloway was elected Deputy Mayor. Cr Jeffery said he was deeply honored by the trust his fellow councillors had placed in him. “I accept the responsibility of serving as Mayor of Strathbogie Shire with gratitude, humility, and determination,” he said. “There’s a lot of unfinished business.” Cr Jeffery said the Shire had faced enormous challenges this year with the Longwood Berrys Lane bushfire breaking out just six weeks into his first mayoral term. “Working through this event and the ongoing recovery had the opportunity to (either) make or break us," he said. "Through the support of the people in this organisation, our collective team of councillors and the executive, we have been 'made'. "I’m very proud of that." He said the determination of council "must not wane" after achieving so much in 2026. "At this critical halfway mark of our council term, we still have a lot of work to do. “Fire recovery and advocacy remain the priority but not at the expense of business as usual. "Our future still depends on smart ways of working, incremental improvement, fiscal prowess, delivery to plan, and forward-looking investment. “Last year I said that I sought this office out of a deep sense of responsibility: to honour our past, strengthen our present, and help build a future worthy of those who will come after us. "Nothing has changed." Cr Greg Carlson joined other councilors and outgoing Deputy Mayor Claire Ewart-Kennedy in praising the first year of Cr Jeffery's mayorship. "All the councillors were of the view that Scott had done a great job under extreme pressure, both in terms of his leadership responsibilities and his personal circumstances," Cr Carlson said, "He indicated he wished to continue for another term, and we were all supportive of him doing so." Cr Jeffery said council needed to be guided by considering future generations. "I want our children and grandchildren to have every opportunity to create fulfilling lives right here - to start businesses, raise families, find meaningful work and experience the same sense of belonging that we were fortunate enough to inherit,” he said. Cr Jeffery also congratulated Cr Holloway on his appointment, saying his broad expertise and dedication made him an ideal candidate for the role, and thanked Cr Claire Ewart-Kennedy for her exceptional service and ongoing support. Cr Jeffery said he would continue to lead with his personal values of integrity, trust, and performance. “Together, with clear communication, a strong economic focus, and leadership built on trust, we can ensure that Strathbogie Shire remains a place of pride, opportunity, and belonging for generations to come. “This role is not just a responsibility; it is a privilege rooted in the history and the future of the place we love.”