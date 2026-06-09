BlazeAid Longwood camp organisers have turned the spotlight on volunteers this week, recognising standout contributors through the camp’s 'Have a Go Award'.

Camp coordinator Debra Ong said the award reflected the spirit of those supporting the recovery effort.

“Volunteers who have been awarded our ‘Have a Go Award’ are all fantastic volunteers willing to learn and eager to support this wonderful community,” Ms Ong said.

While recognition was the focus, Ms Ong said the broader effort continued steadily despite the recent rain.

Work has slowed slightly due to wet conditions, which she noted were 'very much needed', but progress has still been significant, with volunteers clearing more than 452km of fence debris and rebuilding more than 254km of fencing.

Community support has remained strong, with local groups stepping in behind the scenes.

“Thank you to FCJ College and Euroa Rotary for cooking our dinner on two nights this week,” Ms Ong said.

“Home-baked goodies from Susie and some local ladies are very much appreciated by our hungry crew.”

Volunteers also heard from local fire brigades, with members from Creightons Creek and Gooram brigades sharing insights into the impact of fire on the district.

Ms Ong said the camp would remain active for several more months and encouraged patience from landholders still waiting for assistance.

“We may not have got to your place yet, but we really want to as soon as we can,” she said.

“We love seeing fences go up.”