A modest band of fans assembled on Sunday 7 June at Strathbogie Hall to pay homage to an art exhibition by local watercolour maestro Bruce Hargrave.

An audience of about 20 rugged-up locals, Melbourne friends, and fellow artisans braved the chilled grey sky to view thirty of the artist's acclaimed watercolours in his new ARTBOX exhibition titled Bush and Bay.

Local media attention began earlier last week with Hargrave featuring on WIN News and the ABC's Shepparton Breakfast Show with Jo Printz.

With slightly greater acclaim trundled in the The Euroa Gazette with photographer Dale Mann snapping at the watercolours, and journalist Andy Wilson officially opening the exhibition.

What started out as a good roasting of Hargrave by Wilson soon cooled in the chill weather to a heartfelt thanks to the artist on behalf of the community.

"I am continually surprised by the number and variety of artists that emerge out of Strathbogie Shire," Wilson said, citing as an example the surprise appearance of 16-year-old Bianca Caruso out of Locksley only two weeks before (The Euroa Gazette 13 May, Page 1), joining the old school 'such as Bruiser, here' and others like Longwood potter Alie McIvor and painter Sim Ayres.

Wilson was also able to outline the eclectic careers of Hargrave, who he dubbed from the latter's first ever job the 'Shop-boy from Brunswick', reminding the crowd that the Beatles had not yet come to Australia when the 15-year-old first swept a floor for some coin.

When Bruce tried to parry in the good-hearted repartee, he was cut off.

"In fact, they hadn't actually formed a band yet," Wilson said.

He then praised the difficulty of painting in watercolours, disagreeing that Bruce Hargrave had always maintained the craft to be for him 'subtle and simple'.

"They are anything but that," Wilson said.

"They might look that way, but to watch this man actually make his pieces, as you will no doubt do during this show, his brush stroke and page flooding require a lot of control, and one glance at the detail he give tells us he's lying about simplicity."

Hargrave was buoyed by the sale of five of his works by the end of the long weekend, in addition to two new commissions ordered on Monday.

"To make it even better, some people have come from Rockhampton today, travelling through the ranges on their holiday, and snapped one up," he said.

"And another bunch going up to NSW also bought one and took it with them."

A crowd of thirteen also crammed the ARTBOX exhibition on Monday to take in the solar-generated heating of the small converted shipping container.

Before announcing the exhibition open, the wily journalist had one more dig at Hargrave's memory.

"Bruce excels also in teaching things about water colours, and the small effect of white backlighting in some pieces on the tops of people's heads and shoulders actually has a French name which I didn't know, but at his last show was something he told me.

"I just don't remember what that word was."

Bruce Hargraves was quick: "You're making this up; there isn't any fancy word, I just call it backlighting."

Wilson: "So you have forgotten not only the word, but also that you taught it to me."

It was all good fun.

The roasting cooled down to an expression of gratitude for the productive contribution to Strathbogie's art world by the Shop-boy from Brunswick.

Bush and Bay by Bruce Hargrave at the ARTBOX, Strathbogie, runs until 30 June, daily at 11am-3pm, with the exhibition also viewable at any time through the glass windows.

(Later research found the word 'contre-jour' to describe watercolour backlighting)