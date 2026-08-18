Embroidery may be one of the world's oldest crafts, but members of the Embroiderers Guild of Victoria knows it has plenty of new stories to tell in Euroa with the opening of new chapter of the organisation.

After encountering strong interest from shire residents at this year's Craft Alive exhibition in Shepparton, the Wangaratta-based North Eastern Branch of the guild is bringing a series of gatherings to the Euroa Library in the hope of establishing a local group.

The first session will be held on Wednesday 26 August from 9.30am to 1pm, with further gatherings planned for the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Branch member Wil Hamilton said the idea arose after numerous expressions of interest by visitors to the exhibition.

"We found a lot of people from around Euroa visited and showed a lot of interest, but found Wangaratta was too hard to travel to," Mrs Hamilton said.

"We are always wanting new members, so we thought we'd give it a try around the Euroa area."

Mrs Hamilton said embroidery offered far more than simply learning a craft.

"You get to a stage in life and you think, 'I'd like to try something new'," she said.

"I love the fact that you meet like-minded people.

"The people who come together all have challenges in different areas, and everyone is very happy to share their knowledge.

"It is so very good for our mental health."

She said one of the greatest attractions was the friendships formed through a shared interest.

"We all share a common good and I find that you're mixing with people you wouldn't otherwise have the opportunity to come across."

The guild also gives members access to internationally recognised tutors and specialist classes.

"We have access to world-class embroidery tutors," Mrs Hamilton said.

"Two women came out from England in January and we recently had another tutor from Perth.

"When you are embroidering on your own you don't get that.

"It’s all very well to read things in books and magazines and have a pattern, but when you are a member you have access to lessons from tutors."

Among those helping bring the craft to Euroa is long-time embroiderer and former guild president Gabriel Kearle.

Originally from Hobart and now a Euroa resident of 10 years, Mrs Kearle first discovered embroidery in high school before returning to it in her early 30s.

After all this time, she still finds the craft as rewarding as ever.

"It's peaceful," she said.

"It's quiet, it's contemplative, it's just very reflective."

Mrs Kearle particularly enjoys stumpwork, a form of raised three-dimensional embroidery which creates sculptural effects on fabric.

Over the decades she has completed countless projects, many of which have been given away as gifts.

"It's great fun," she said.

"You meet all sorts of people who like embroidery."

"There are men who embroider as well."

Mrs Hamilton said having Mrs Kearle - a former president of the group - live locally was a major asset.

"She knows the game inside out," she said.

The Euroa sessions will be held at the Euroa Library, 62 Binney Street, on Wednesday 26 August from 9.30am to 1pm and then on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

Anyone interested, regardless of experience level, is welcome to attend.