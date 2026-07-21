More than 550 potholes have been repaired on Strathbogie Shire roads this month as maintenance crews continue to tackle damage caused by recent wet weather.

The Department of Transport and Planning (DTP) said 551 potholes had been repaired on 21 roads across the shire during July as part of a statewide road maintenance program.

Across Victoria, more than 5000 potholes have been repaired so far this month, averaging about 400 repairs a day.

A DTP spokesperson said active repair work throughout the shire was ongoing.

"Maintenance teams are currently out fixing potholes throughout Strathbogie Shire and right across the state and will continue to regularly inspect these areas for repairs," the spokesperson said.

The department said recent heavy rain and storms had increased pressure on road networks across regional Victoria, with crews focused on keeping roads safe while scheduling longer-term repairs.

"We are investing a record $1.04 billion to rebuild, repair and resurface roads across Victoria, with 70 per cent of the funds going to regional Victoria," the spokesperson said.

Additional crews have also been deployed across the state to assist with repairs.

The announcement comes amid continuing criticism of the condition of regional roads, with both Rural Councils Victoria (RCV) and the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) recently backing a $5 billion Coalition pledge aimed at improving the state's road network if it wins the November state election.

RCV deputy chair Cr Kate Makin said country roads required a substantial and sustained funding boost.

"Anybody living in country Victoria knows our roads are in an atrocious state," Cr Makin said.

"We don't need tinkering or top-ups.

"We need a real and sustained increase in roads spending."

VFF president Ryan Milgate also welcomed the opposition's proposal, while cautioning that years of deterioration across the network would require ongoing investment.

"We see this as a step in the right direction on what is an extremely big job to fix Victoria's crumbling roads," Mr Milgate said.

The DTP said recent heavy rainfall and storm activity had increased pressure on roads across the state, with maintenance crews continuing to target damaged sections of the network.

Temporary traffic management measures, including lane closures, reduced speed limits and other safety controls, may be put in place following storm events while repairs are carried out, with those measures removed as soon as works are completed.

"Following recent heavy rainfall and storms, our focus is on keeping our roads safe and well-maintained for our communities," the spokesperson said.

Motorists can report road hazards or potholes to the Department of Transport and Planning by calling 13 11 70.