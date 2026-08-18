SOCCER

UNDER 8s

By KIM FLACK

An outstanding team performance saw Euroa Under 8’s Blue celebrate a fantastic five to one win, with every player contributing to a memorable game of soccer.

Taking on the role of captain today, Tommy led by example.

He started the game in goals and produced a string of fantastic saves, keeping Euroa in control during the first half.

The Under 8s Blue team showed just how much they have developed throughout the season, working together beautifully and moving the ball with some excellent passing and teamwork.

For Harry, it was a particularly special day.

After showing incredible determination all season to score his first goal, Harry found the back of the net twice.

His hard work and willingness to listen to coach Ali throughout the season have certainly paid off.

Max’s passion for soccer was on full display as he celebrated his first goal, while Rex had his sights firmly set on the target, unleashing a huge kick from distance that sailed straight into the net.

Arti made his way up the pitch and calmly found the back of the net with a clever strike through the goalkeeper’s legs.

Hazel remained focused and provided a strong defensive presence.

Freyja’s incredible speed was on show as she chased the ball from one end of the pitch to the other with seemingly effortless energy.

Archer was outstanding, maintaining control of the ball for much of the game and creating opportunities that helped his teammates find the goals.

Ziggy brought his trademark dynamite speed to the match, protecting the ball brilliantly on numerous occasions.

He took over in goals for the second half and was determined not to let anything past him, finishing with a well-deserved clean sheet.

Victor was equally impressive in defence, standing strong against his opponents and helping keep the Euroa defence organised.

It was a complete team effort, with every player showing determination, teamwork, and plenty of enthusiasm.

Coach Ali was incredibly proud of the entire team, and rightly so.

What a great day of soccer for Euroa Under 8’s Blue team.

UNDER 10s

By DAN GODSMARK

Euroa’s Under 10s took on Numurkah on Saturday without star striker Jack, leaving the side with a significant hole to fill.

The challenge looked even tougher during the warm-up, with Numurkah appearing sharp and ready to play.

Following a pre-game talk from coach Dan about the importance of defence, the young Euroa side took to the field determined to compete.

Goalkeeper William was placed under immense pressure early, with the ball spending much of the opening half in Euroa’s defensive end.

Jakobi was everywhere, helping repel numerous Numurkah attacks.

Matthew once again found himself in the firing line, copping a ball to the face.

However, he showed tremendous courage by recovering and returning to the field.

Up forward, Montanui worked hard to find space, but Numurkah’s two well-positioned defenders limited Euroa’s attacking opportunities.

Mia and Hudson played significant roles in defence, remaining composed and giving themselves plenty of time to make good decisions.

Half-time seemed to take an eternity to arrive, but Euroa somehow survived the pressure without conceding, with the scores locked at 0–0.

Coach Dan had missed the memo about orange duty, resulting in a last-minute dash for snacks and the players being fuelled by chocolate bars instead.

Whether it was the chocolate or William’s move out of goals, Euroa came out firing after the break and turned the game around with an all-out attacking approach.

Owen finished off some excellent work from his teammates to score the opening goal.

Anakin produced several strong runs through the midfield, while Logan H and Logan C were outstanding, defending and harassing the opposition as though their lives depended on it.

Euroa could have easily dropped its intensity after taking the lead, but the players continued to work hard.

Montanui moved into goals and defended like a pit bull.

Against the run of play, Numurkah sent a dangerous cross into the penalty area.

William attempted to clear the ball in mid-air but unfortunately sent it into Euroa’s goal, bringing the scores level.

The final 10 minutes were played at a frantic pace, with the ball travelling from end to end, but neither side creating another clear opportunity.

Euroa showed great games sense, by booting the ball out anytime they felt a turnover was immanent.

A one all draw was a fitting result and capped off a terrific contest between two determined teams.

Special mention goes to Jordy, who produced a breakout performance and showed that all his extra training is beginning to pay off.

Euroa will take on Orrvale next week.

Award winners were William, Jordy and Owen.

UNDER 15s

By ETHAN BUSH

Despite taking an early lead through Seth and dominating the first part of the game, during which three more goals could easily have been scored.

Euroa allowed a well-organised Kyabram Black team back into the contest through a fortunate equaliser.

Kyabram then took the lead late in the first half with another fortunate goal.

However, their hard work and determination helped them finish the half in front.

Euroa came out strongly in the second half but could not break down the resilient Kyabram defence.

Kyabram were later awarded a dubious penalty, which they converted with Angus unlucky not to make the save.

Euroa eventually lost three to one.

Despite the loss, there were many standout performers.

Joshi produced a fantastic performance at left back, while Brodie played a stellar role in both central attacking midfield and at right back.

Ashton pulled the strings in Euroa’s midfield.

Angus was also critical in goal and played the sweeper-keeper role to perfection, intercepting many of Kyabram’s attacks.

Euroa remain well in the running to become champions and will use this setback as motivation to bounce back stronger than before.