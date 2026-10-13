Euroa Rotary tours upgraded railway station

Members of the Rotary Club of Euroa toured the new Euroa Railway Station last Wednesday evening, getting the opportunity to view the layout and upgraded features. Around a dozen members attended and were taken for the tour by Adam Wiseman from Inland Rail. At the same time, CFA were being shown around the west side of the station. Richard McGeehan from Euroa Rotary organized the expedition and he spoke about the key takeaways from touring the new railway station. “It looks great and we can all see that the project’s coming to a rapid conclusion, and I think everybody was very impressed,” Richard said. “I see that it’s going to be a great thing for Euroa. “It will open up the whole landscape from the main street through to the North Eastern Hotel and beyond.” He has concerns that the old railway station is an eyesore, and that there is no toilets or waiting room at the new station. “There were some things that were a bit jarring,” he said. “The big but is the old railway station remains, and it’s a bit of an eyesore; it was never part of the total plan, I don’t know why. “When the station opens, and it’s going to open before Christmas, there’s no doubt about that, there’s not going to be any toilets nor a waiting room. “And the reason that’s happening is because that wasn’t ever part of Inland Rail’s job description. “That means that if we want those facilities provided to the public, that’s going to have to be a negotiation with V-Line, because they own that facility. “If you’re waiting for a train, you need to be able to get into the waiting room on a 40-degree day for the air conditioner, and during winter you need to be able to sit in there in the warmth.” The car park for the new station looks to include around 50 parking spots on the southern side and 20 on the other side. Once the project is complete and potentially open before Christmas, the only thing outstanding will be the planting of new trees. “But you don’t plant trees at Christmas, you wait until the autumn, so we understood all that,” Richard added. “It all looks very impressive, and it’s terrific.”