Last Tuesday’s Remembrance Day service held in Euroa was a moment not only for the commemoration of servicemen and women killed and wounded in overseas conflicts, but also a reflection on the growing respect for the day as younger generations continue to take part each year. A crowd of over 60 filled VC Memorial Park from about 10:30am, assembling under the gaze of the shire’s three Victoria Cross recipients’ statues. In keeping with a growing trend, the numbers were higher than in previous years. A 20-minute service was led by Euroa RSL Sub-Branch acting president Rev Norm Hart, during which wreaths were laid by community groups, including students from St John's Primary School, followed by refreshments provided by Lorraine Mawson on behalf of the RSL. RSL secretary Frank York later commended the involvement of children at the commemoration. "It was good that the crowd consisted of all ages," Mr York said. "There was a good number of children present. "That shows a growing interest." The key note speaker was Sgt Anthony Hanrahan, a Euroa RSL member whose family comes from Balmattum. Sgt Hanrahan served in Afghanistan and recounted his experiences in that conflict, especially in relation to the deaths of his fellow soldiers - his mates - killed by a rogue Afghan. A minute's silence was held at exactly 11am to recognise the First World War armistice, when the guns fell silent on the Western Front on 11 November 1918 at 11am Paris time, halting what was known originally as The Great War. The conflict formally ended with the Treaty of Versailles in 1919. Remembrance Day honours Australians who have died or suffered in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations, from 1899 through to modern deployments. Despite gaining a further epithet of the ‘war to end all wars’, the 1914–18 conflict marked the newly federated nation's first major test in conflict worldwide, chillingly recognised in the flawed landing at a 600m stretch of beach on the Gallipoli Peninsula and the blood-soaked campaign that followed. After executing a casualty-free evacuation from Gallipoli, Australian troops served in two other theatres of the First World War, the Western Front and Middle East. Today, recognition is also given to Australians involved in the South African War (Boer War) of 1899–1902, in which more than 600 Australians died serving alongside the British Army, going to war as colonials and returning to a federated nation. Those assembled at VC Memorial Park represented a continued and now growing recognition of the men and women in the country's armed forces who have served in conflicts and as peacekeepers. The toll and the heroics of a young nation With a population of just 4.9 million, Australia suffered devastating losses in the First World War, scarring almost every town and district across the country. Approximately 340,000 Australians were sent overseas, of which around 213,000 became battle casualties, including nearly 54,000 AIF troops killed in battle, with total Australian deaths across all services and causes, including disease and training, exceeding 61,500. Of the 264,000 men and women who returned home after the entire war, over 90,000 required war disability pensions. In France during 1916, Australia suffered its most horrific day at Fromelles with 2000 killed in a 24-hour period, and at Pozières lost 6,800 troops across a seven-week battle - almost as many killed during the eight months of fighting at Gallipoli. However, Australian troops made their mark by recapturing Villers-Bretonneux on 24–25 April 1918, by then already a significant date etched into war history. Today, the school in that town still bears the sign "N'oublions jamais l'Australie" (Never forget Australia). Further heroism from Australian troops took place across the Sinai and Palestine, including the legendary charge of the 4th Light Horse Brigade at Beersheba in 1917. Australian Light Horsemen were also the first Allied troops to enter Damascus on 1 October 1918, sealing the collapse of the Ottoman Empire in the Middle East one month later. Lest we forget