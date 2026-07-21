A Melbourne family made the most of the sunshine, school holidays, and the promise of snow further north last Friday as they travelled through Euroa on their way to Bright.

Bhrithi, Swati, Advay, and Sandeep Khatri stopped in the town to stretch their legs and enjoy some treats from Mawson's Bakery.

The trip marks a first for the family, with the youngsters preparing to hit the slopes at Mt Hotham for the first time.

Brother and sister Advay and Bhrithi were excited about the prospect.

"We are going to have skiing lessons," Bhrithi said.

"Just me and my brother."

Dad Sandeep initially viewed the challenge for him and wife Swati with a little less confidence.

"No, I am not confident I will be able to ski," he said.

However, it took only a moment of reflection, and a glance at his children's enthusiasm, to reconsider.

"OK, maybe we will."