CFA brigades from Strathbogie Shire have been called this morning to a bushfire near Markwood.

Firefighters are continuing to battle the bushfire that started yesterday, and have been now bolstered by crews from Euroa, Boho, and Longwood.

The CFA released the following update at 5.28am Friday morning.

Watch and Act - Bushfire - Threat is Reduced - Monitor Conditions

This Watch and Act message is being issued for Markwood, Whorouly.

The a bushfire that started at Snow Road, Markwood is not yet under control.

The bushfire is travelling from Snow Road in a south-easterly direction towards Whorouly-Bobinawarrah Rd.

The spread of the bushfire has slowed for now, but the situation can change at any time. You must monitor conditions and be ready to act.

It is not safe to return to the area. Be aware of potential dangerous bushfire and tree hazards.

The threat is reduced, but the situation can change at any time. You must monitor conditions and be ready to act.

What you should do:

Monitor changes to the situation. Increased wind speed, change in wind direction, smoke or poor visibility can indicate the situation is changing.

Enact your fire survival plan.

If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes.

If you have time, check your neighbours to see if they are monitoring conditions.

Protect yourself and your family.

Leave if the situation changes or you feel unsafe. Remember to:

Take your pets, medications, mobile phone and charger.

Many people have died trying to leave at the last minute during fires.

Travel to the home of family or friends that are away from the warning area.

Impacts in your area:

The following road is closed: Snow Road and Carboor Everton Road, to Whorouly Road, Whorouly and will remain closed 5/12/2025.

This message was issued by Country Fire Authority.

The next update is expected by 10am this morning or as the situation changes.

Use multiple sources to stay informed: