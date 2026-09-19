DOUBLE DELIGHT

By ANDY WILSON Euroa celebrated a day to remember at Deakin Reserve in Shepparton on Saturday, with both the Magpies' A Grade and B Grade netball teams claiming Goulburn Valley League premierships in front of a vocal black-and-white army. The B Grade side set the tone with a hard-fought 47-44 victory over the Shepparton Bears before the A Grade completed the double, defeating the Mooroopna Cats 38-32 to make amends for last year's grand final disappointment. For coach and best-on-court medallist Ella Warnock, the writing was on the wall. "I think it was an omen that if the B Grade win the premiership then we must do as well," she said. On what was a hot and demanding day in front of a crowd of over 400, both teams overcame early nerves and relentless opposition pressure to bring two flags home to Euroa.