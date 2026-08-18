Community concerns are emerging over Strathbogie Shire Council's proposal to sell a portion of land within the Railway Precinct, with residents arguing the site could generate long-term income while supporting Euroa's town centre.

The land, opposite the Euroa Hotel in Railway Street, is currently the subject of community consultation, with today Wednesday 19 August marking the final opportunity for public submissions.

Euroa residents Kathi Clark-Orsanic and Zvonko Orsanic believe the site could play an important role in the town's future, particularly as electric vehicle ownership continues to increase.

Ms Clark-Orsanic said the site's location, on the edge of the central business district and within the redeveloped Railway Precinct, presented opportunities that may be lost if the land was sold.

"With broad thinking and good design, this site could offer travellers and community an opportunity for a vehicle charge station in the heart of the CBD, close to shopping, coffee and businesses," she said.

The couple argues a charging station would not only service visitors but encourage them to spend time and money locally while their vehicles recharge.

"The need for electric car charging stations is growing exponentially, and this site could offer visitors an introduction to our town centre and local businesses, with potential customers in such proximity," Ms Clark-Orsanic said.

She said the land had the potential to generate ongoing income while helping attract visitors into the town centre.

"It could not only provide council with a revenue source, but also support our local business district."

The comments reflect a broader sentiment voiced by other residents to this masthead, who view the parcel as a strategic community asset because of its prominent location. Supporters of retaining the land argue that once sold, any opportunity to pursue future commercial or community uses on the site would be permanently lost.

Strathbogie Shire CEO Rachelle Quattrocchi said council had asked Inland Rail to work with VicTrack to explore EV charging opportunities in the new railway carparks.

"Given the growth in EV sales, council is looking into expanding the number of EV chargers available across the shire," Ms Quattrocchi said.

"We look forward to sharing more information about this in the coming weeks."

With the surge in EV sales in Australia, charging infrastructure is emerging as a consideration for many regional communities seeking to encourage travellers to take longer stopovers in town centres.

The Railway Precinct has already undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and is increasingly viewed as a gateway to Euroa by visitors arriving from both the highway and rail network.

Residents wishing to comment on the proposal have until the close of consultation Wednesday 19 August.

Further information is available at share.strathbogie.vic.gov.au