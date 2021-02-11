THE training of 'digital mentors' to help older people with a disability navigate technology is expanding across the Hume region thanks to a $50,000 grant from The Good Things Foundation.

Wangaratta's Pangerang Community House will train staff and volunteers working for Community Accessability, so they are able to support their clients with improvement of their digital skills.

The training will also be open to clients’ family and carers, so they are also equipped to support individuals in their home.

Tennille Hall, executive officer of Pangerang Community House, said digital literacy was a major barrier for many seniors and people with a disability to fully participate in modern society.

“We are incredibly grateful and excited by the opportunities that come with this new grant,” Ms Hall said.

“The world is becoming increasingly digitised to the point that it really isn’t an option anymore whether you choose to be part of it or not – it’s almost essential.

"From banking, to accessing government services, to shopping, so many of our everyday activities have moved online.

“Many of us couldn’t imagine life without our smart phones, so it’s easy to forget that not everyone has a smart phone and some people have never used a computer.

"As our reliance on technology grows, what happens to these people?

“Our mission is to make sure no one is left behind.”

Ms Hall believes last year’s COVID-19 lockdowns highlighted the digital divide and why it’s so important to bridge it.

“It was tough that despite efforts to move Pangerang’s programs onto platforms like Zoom, we knew that for many of our regular participants, this just wasn’t going to work due to their lack of skills or confidence in using technology," she said.

“I really can’t imagine how isolating and distressing those periods of hard lockdown were for those who rely solely on face-to-face interactions to fulfil their social needs.

"That’s why this new funding is so important – we want everyone to have that opportunity.”

Neighbourhood houses have long been at the forefront of enhancing digital literacy in local communities, running computer classes, providing access to devices and internet, and offering one-on-one assistance to complete online tasks.

Digital devices can also be lent out for free, so clients are able to practise what they learn.

For more details contact Pangerang Community House on 5721 3813.