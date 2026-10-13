Coffee with cops

As part of Community Safety Month, Strathbogie Shire Council and Victoria Police joined forces for Coffee with a Cop last Thursday in Euroa, following a successful session in Violet Town on 1 October. The event was designed to give residents the opportunity to pull up a chair, enjoy a free coffee and meet local police and council’s compliance team in a casual setting. They could ask a question, raise a local issue or simply say g’day, and all were welcome. It was held at The Nest in Euroa’s main street, running from 10am to 11.30am and attracting a number of shire residents. If you missed the Euroa Coffee with a Cop, there are still two more sessions upcoming: Avenel on Thursday 15 October from 10am to 11.30am; and Nagambie on Thursday 22 October from 10am to 11.30am. As part of their Shocktober program, Ambulance Victoria are also attending these catch-ups to provide AED demonstrations and information on local defibrillator locations.