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Coffee with cops

<p>CHANCE FOR A CHAT: Euroa residents enjoying a coffee with local police and council members. PHOTO: Bailey Dixon</p>\\n
<p>CHANCE FOR A CHAT: Euroa residents enjoying a coffee with local police and council members. PHOTO: Bailey Dixon</p>\\n

CHANCE FOR A CHAT: Euroa residents enjoying a coffee with local police and council members. PHOTO: Bailey Dixon

October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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