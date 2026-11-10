Bookshop's $5K to combat gaps

By ANDY WILSON and KATIE HILL Any regional community is filled with friendship, and if there is one group of friends our children want, both in their corner and as a cornerstone of wellbeing, then Friends of Euroa Library know how to give. The unsung volunteer group is committed to primary school and early education in the local area, and has flown largely under the radar with all that the group does. Focusing on getting the very best for our children, Friends of Euroa Library provides support for wellbeing and literacy by various means, and runs events including art exhibitions in the library, visits by guest writers, and the recent poetry competition. Funding for this dedicated group comes from Already Read Bookshop in Binney Street, which is staffed by dedicated volunteers and is much-loved by locals and visitors alike. The bookshop relies on the generosity of the community, both through donations of second-hand books and the ongoing support of customers. Last week Friends of Euroa Library donated $5000 to help support the important work of Happier Healthier Kids Euroa, a program which improves the literacy, health, and wellbeing of local children through practical assessments and therapy by allied health experts. By selling pre-loved books (and equally as important, giving them a new home), the shop continues to turn a love of reading into valuable funds. Among the many things that Happier Healthier Kids Euroa provides is early speech and language assessment which is systematically conducted at Euroa's three local kindergartens, identifying crucial gaps before children reach primary school. The program's aim is to attract high-quality professionals to town to combat the barriers associated with wait lists and travelling to larger towns for these services. The support for each child can then begin very early, preventing children falling further behind their metro counterparts. President of Friends of Euroa Library Mary Manning said the organisation was 'delighted' to be able to support this wonderful initiative. "We were just thrilled to receive an application from Happier Healthier Kids Euroa, as they are doing such important work in helping to improve the literacy, health, and wellbeing of local children," Ms Manning said. "This is an ideal project for us to contribute to and we look forward to partnering with them in the future." Euroa Primary School principal and chair of Happier Healthier Kids Euroa Kim Flack explained how the funding would have a direct impact on every preschooler's literacy skills. "This money is going to fund a speech therapist to screen all of the kinder children in Euroa, so at that early age we can identify gaps in speech and language before it starts to impact their reading and writing," Ms Flack said. "If we wait until they are settled into prep' with their peers and then we notice the gap, then it becomes amplified." Ms Flack also said the donation was a wonderful example of community spirit. “This $5000 contribution demonstrates how something as simple as buying a second-hand book can make a meaningful difference to the lives of local families and children." There's more to this story... The donation from Friends of Euroa Library may well be the tip of a much bigger iceberg. Jane Garrett, secretary of the Strathbogie Ranges Community Foundation, said the donation aligned closely with that burgeoning organisation's longer-term vision. "The challenges faced by Happier Healthier Kids highlighted how difficult it can be for valuable community programs to secure ongoing support," Ms Garrett said. "It prompted a much bigger conversation about how local groups and projects can be supported, not just today, but well into the future. "This was a catalyst." The Strathbogie Ranges Community Foundation is currently in its formative stages, with directors working to establish the organisation's structure and long-term priorities. Its stated aim is to support local projects and community initiatives across the region through philanthropy and local giving.