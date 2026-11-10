Avenel demands rail safety commitment from candidates

A community body in Avenel is calling on all candidates in the Euroa electorate to commit to delivering rail safety upgrades at the local railway station before the 28 November state election. Avenel Active’s Julie Dobbie said there was no effective physical separation between pedestrians and passing trains at either the Bank Street or Ewings Road crossings, despite multiple passenger and freight trains passing through Avenel daily. "It’s been more than 18 months since a young girl was seriously injured at the Bank Street crossing, but we're still waiting for a commitment for permanent safety upgrades," Ms Dobbie said. "Avenel is growing, and with more than 200 new lots and a childcare centre approved, the number of pedestrians using the town's rail crossings will significantly increase. "The risk of more serious injuries or worse is evident.” Avenel Active is calling on all candidates to commit to installing automatic locking gates at the pedestrian level crossings at Avenel Railway Station and the Ewings Road rail crossing and to build a safe and accessible V/Line carpark at Avenel Railway Station, including sealed and marked car parking, footpaths and safety lighting. Avenel is one of only four of the 22 main V/Line stations between Melbourne and Albury without an underpass or locking pedestrian gates. It is also one of only three towns on the Albury line where the rail crossing is the only pedestrian link between the town centre and residential areas, requiring many residents to cross the tracks each day to access schools, shops, and community facilities. Avenel local John Hyland said there was also no formal V/Line carpark at the railway station. “The parking and pedestrian access is mainly potholed blue metal and track ballast, with little maintenance by rail authorities," Mr Hyland said. "We need a proper station carpark with sealed and accessible parking and lighting. “Many regional Victorians must drive long distances to stations and require safe car parking and accessibility. "But there seems to be no Victorian Government policy requiring V/Line stations to have safe and accessible parking and footpaths.” The Victorian Government's Big Build removed dangerous level crossings and upgraded station precincts in communities including Wallan, Nagambie, and Mooroopna. In addition, the Inland Rail project is improving rail infrastructure, including parking and pedestrian access, at Euroa, Benalla, Wangaratta, and Albury. “The (local) community has spent years advocating for improvements but Avenel is still waiting for basic rail safety infrastructure and services,” Ms Dobbie said. “As the election approaches, we encourage residents to ask all candidates to make a commitment to upgrade the Avenel rail precinct. "Avenel Active is not aligned to any political party. "We just want our community, especially our kids, to be safe. “We welcome the recent commitment from Nationals Member for Euroa Annabelle Cleeland to provide $1.5 million towards automatic pedestrian gates, disability access, and pedestrian footpaths at the Avenel rail crossing if the Coalition is elected at the forthcoming State election.” Animal Justice Party candidate Karina Kelly also committed to funding both crossings if elected. The Euroa Gazette contacted all other announced Euroa candidates for comment.