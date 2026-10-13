AusNet aerial inspections around Violet Town

AusNet helicopters are conducting aerial inspections of powerlines from 11 October to 16 October, 2026, in the areas around Violet Town. They carry out these inspections to identify, monitor and repair any wear and tear on powerlines and poles to make sure the electricity supply across the network remains safe and reliable. While severe storm events can impact the network unexpectedly, routine aerial inspections help to support reliable and safe electricity supply for communities across the network throughout the year.