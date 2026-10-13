Angus Burton third in Judging State Final following earlier honours

Angus Burton placed third in the 2026 Beef Cattle Judging State Final at the Melbourne Royal Show on Sunday, 4 October. This followed his Reserve Champion win and class victory with his own heifer at the Melbourne Show earlier in the program, which were featured in last week’s Euroa Gazette. The 17-year-old Euroa teenager claimed bronze for his judging efforts behind Sienna Grylls in first place and Gemma McNamara in second, out of nine competitors. Angus is studying at Yanco Agricultural High School and competed under his own name showing cattle. He won the 10 to 12-month-old heifer calf class with PJ Dream W31 in the youth feature show, before the 11-month-old heifer went on to claim Reserve Champion and first place in the Angus breed judging ring in the same class. Angus hopes to continue showing at local events in the future, including the Euroa Agricultural Show, so keep an eye out for him in the future.