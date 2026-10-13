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Angus Burton third in Judging State Final following earlier honours

<p>CATTLE SHOWING: Angus Burton claimed third place in the Beef Cattle Judging State Final at the Melbourne Royal Show on Sunday, 4 October. He is second from the right, alongside the other top three placegetters.</p>\\n
<p>CATTLE SHOWING: Angus Burton claimed third place in the Beef Cattle Judging State Final at the Melbourne Royal Show on Sunday, 4 October. He is second from the right, alongside the other top three placegetters.</p>\\n

CATTLE SHOWING: Angus Burton claimed third place in the Beef Cattle Judging State Final at the Melbourne Royal Show on Sunday, 4 October. He is second from the right, alongside the other top three placegetters.

October 13, 2026 • 01:00

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