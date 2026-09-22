A brew with the Blue

Residents across the Strathbogie district are being invited to enjoy a free coffee and a conversation with local police, council staff and emergency services during Community Safety Month. A series of Coffee with a Cop sessions will be held throughout October, giving residents the chance to meet local police officers and Strathbogie Shire Council compliance staff, discuss community issues and learn more about local services. Strathbogie Shire Mayor Scott Jeffery said the sessions provided an informal way for people to connect with those working in their communities. "Sometimes the best conversations happen over a cup of coffee rather than in a formal meeting," Cr Jeffery said. "We want people to feel comfortable dropping in, meeting the people who work in their community and talking about the things that matter to them. "And with the coffee on us, there's even more reason to come along." Victoria Police Sergeant Jason Crossing said local knowledge played an important role in community safety. "Our local residents are often the first to notice when something doesn't seem right or when an issue is emerging in their town," Sgt Crossing said. "Coffee with a Cop gives us another way to build those relationships and better understand what people are seeing and experiencing locally." As part of Shocktober, Ambulance Victoria staff will also attend the sessions to demonstrate how to use automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and highlight the locations of public defibrillators in local communities. Dates Violet Town Thursday 1 October Jacksons Produce Store and Café 10am to 11.30am Euroa Thursday 8 October The Nest 10am to 11.30am Avenel Thursday 15 October The Daily Dose 10am to 11.30am Nagambie Thursday 22 October Botanic House 10am to 11.30am For more information visit strathbogie.vic.gov.au or call 1800 065 993.